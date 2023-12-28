12 killed as bus catches fire after collision with dumper in M.P.'s Guna

December 28, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - Guna

At least 12 people were killed and 14 others sustained severe burn injuries as a bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, an official said.

The private bus collided head-on with the dumper on Guna-Aaron road, the official said, adding that the injured were rushed to the Guna district hospital for treatment.

Twelve bus passengers were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in the fire, Guna district’s Superintendent of Police told PTI.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to Aaron while the dumper was headed towards Guna when the accident occurred at around 9 p.m., police said.

The SP said there were around 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident and four of them somehow managed to come out of the bus and have gone home.

Guna collector Tarun Rathi said the administration is probing the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

The Chief Minister also ordered a probe into the accident.

Meanwhile, in a message on X, Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the incident as “painful” and said, “Soon after getting information about the incident, I spoke to the collector and SP and directed them to start a relief and rescue operation." Scindia also condoled the demise of the passengers.

