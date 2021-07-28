At least 9 feared dead in Himachal Pradesh flash floods

Chandigarh

28 July 2021 07:27 IST

Seven reported missing, two injured as incessant rain results in flash floods.

At least nine people are feared dead, seven are reported missing, and two have been injured, in separate incidents during the past 24 hours as incessant rain lashed Himachal Pradesh, resulting in flash floods in several rivers and rivulets.

Cloud burst in Lahaul

“Twelve people were washed away due to a flash flood after a cloudburst in Tozing nallah in Lahaul. Of the 12, so far, seven bodies have been recovered while three persons are still missing from the incident site. Two people have been rescued,” State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta on Wednesday told The Hindu.

People clear the rubble to move out the vehicles stuck in it after heavy rains at Loran in Kullu, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 | Photo Credit: PTI Advertising Advertising

Two people have died in Chamba district. They were washed away into river waters due to floods.

“In Kullu, a 25-year-old woman, Poonam, and her four-year-old son Nikunj, along with one tourist, Ms. Dineeta from Delhi, and Vijender, an official of the Hari Sons hydro project, drowned in the Brahamganga river near Manikaran around 6.15 a.m. today (Wednesday) owing to a sudden surge in the volume of water. The victims are still untraceable and rescue operations are under way,” Mr. Mokhta said.

Several incidents of landslips have been reported across the State, especially the tribal districts, including Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, in the past couple of days as incessant rain lashed the hill State.