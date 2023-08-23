Death toll may cross 20 in collapse of under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, say officials

August 23, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Guwahati

The death toll in the collapse of the railway bridge being constructed over the Kurung River in Mizoram is likely to cross 20, officials said on Wednesday. They said that 13 bodies had been retrieved so far and five more had been located after the accident that took place around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Earlier, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Sabyasachi De confirmed the death of 17 workers. “We are awaiting updates from the ground,” he said.

Mizoram’s Home Minister Lalchamliana told the 40-member Assembly that some 40 workers were at the site when the accident occurred.

NFR officials said the incident happened near Sairang, about 25 km from the State’s capital Aizawl.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said rescue work was in progress. “Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He expressed gratitude to the local people who “came out in large numbers to help with the rescue operations”.

PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Expressing “deep grief over the loss of lives” due to bridge mishap in Mizoram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Anguished by the tragic accident: Amit Shah

Reacting to the incident, Union Home Minister said he was anguished by the tragic accident in Mizoram “I have spoken to the Governor and CM Mizoram and assured all possible assistance. The NDRF and local administration are on-site, conducting rescue operations. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

