Many injured, vehicles vandalised as tribal groups clash in Tripura

Agartala

17 December 2021 01:37 IST

Security platoons have been deployed in strength in Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council

Several people were reportedly wounded and vehicles vandalised in a clash between supporters of the Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) and the Tripura Peoples’ Front (TPF) at Khumulwng, near here, on Thursday. TIPRA Chairman, State’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma expressed his anguish and dismay over the incident involving groups from within the indigenous community.

Security platoons have been deployed in strength in Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). TIPRA is presently the ruling administration of the TTAADC after its stunning victory in its elections held in April last.

The TPF, led by firebrand leader Patal Kanya Jamatia, was holding a convention on human rights at a pandal in Khumulwng when the clash occurred. Both the TIPRA and the TPF accused each other of instigating violence.

Mr. Debbarman rushed to the scene to pacify the clashing supporters of both parties. He suggested that the clash would ‘ultimately weaken the interests and rights of the Borok people’.

TIPRA chief spokesperson Antony Debbarma alleged that the incident was a ploy to disturb the incumbent TTAADC administration and fade the ‘Greater Tipraland’ agitation of his party. He stated that the TPF, a very small outfit, had been working ‘hand in glove’ with vested quarters, but would fail to garner the support of people.