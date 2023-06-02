ADVERTISEMENT

Coromandel Express derailment | At least 25 dead, more than 130 injured in Odisha’s Balasore district

June 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

Four coaches of the train derailed in Balasore district, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line

The Hindu Bureau, PTI

The Coromandel Express collided with a freight train in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, 2023 resulting in a derailment of several bogies. Photo: Special Arrangement

Around 25 passengers are feared dead as several coaches were derailed in a major train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeshwantpur-Shalimar Express in Balasore district of Odisha on June 2.

More than 130 people were injured and several others were feared dead as four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line, officials said.

Derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, Odisha on June 2, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

As many as 132 injured passengers have been shifted to different near by local hospitals. Nearly 50 ambulances have been deployed. Large number of buses are being mobilised to shift injured to hospitals, said Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286.
The railway helplines are: 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said 47 people have so far been admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital.

A PTI reporter at the spot said several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said.

West Bengal govt coordinating with Odisha

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and said, “Some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured.”

“We are sending a 5-6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US