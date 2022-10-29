50 injured in Bihar’s Aurangabad fire after gas cylinder burst

The incident happened when the family of Anil Kumar, who owns the house, was cooking for Chhath Puja around 2.30 am

ANI Aurangabad
October 29, 2022 11:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A firefighter attempts to douse a massive fire that broke out at a house in Bihar’s Aurangabad district during ‘Chhath Puja’ celebrations in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 50 people sustained injuries after a fire at a general store in the Shahganj Teli area of Bihar’s Aurangabad on Saturday, October 29, 2022, causing a gas cylinder and a refrigerator to explode.

As per the information, the incident took place around 3.30 am after the shop caught fire and resulted in the injury to over 50 people.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and several police personnel sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The owner of the shop Anil Kumar said that the incident took place while his wife was preparing food for Chhath Puja. ”There was Chhat Puja at my place for which my wife was preparing food and that was when we realised that the shop had caught fire and everybody started running here and there. Amidst this a cylinder exploded and all of us, including my son got injured,” Mr. Anil Kumar said.

Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fire
Bihar

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app