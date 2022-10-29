50 injured in Bihar’s Aurangabad fire after gas cylinder burst

A firefighter attempts to douse a massive fire that broke out at a house in Bihar’s Aurangabad district during ‘Chhath Puja’ celebrations in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 50 people sustained injuries after a fire at a general store in the Shahganj Teli area of Bihar’s Aurangabad on Saturday, October 29, 2022, causing a gas cylinder and a refrigerator to explode.

As per the information, the incident took place around 3.30 am after the shop caught fire and resulted in the injury to over 50 people.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and several police personnel sustained burn injuries while trying to put out the fire.

The owner of the shop Anil Kumar said that the incident took place while his wife was preparing food for Chhath Puja. ”There was Chhat Puja at my place for which my wife was preparing food and that was when we realised that the shop had caught fire and everybody started running here and there. Amidst this a cylinder exploded and all of us, including my son got injured,” Mr. Anil Kumar said.

Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.

Police are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.