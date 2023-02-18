4 dead, 16 injured after bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

February 18, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Indore

Four people died and 16 were injured after a sleeper bus going from Indore to Chhatarpur overturned, said Banda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Shikha Soni.

"Out of 16 injured people, seven people are in serious condition," added SDOP Ms. Soni.

Further informing about the accident, Ms. Soni said that the accident took place at 6 a.m. at Niwar valley under Chhanbila police station of Sagar district on February 18.

The injured were referred from Shahgarh Health Centre to Sagar District Hospital and Chhatarpur District Hospital.

"Upon receiving the information, the administrative staff and the rescue team reached the spot. Tehsildar L.P. Ahirwar and Banda Tehsildar Kuldeep Singh were also present with the rescue team," said Ms. Soni.

More details are awaited.