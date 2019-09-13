Other States

11 drown as boats capsize during Ganesh idol immersion in Bhopal

Search operations under way at the site Khatlapura ghat, in the Upper Lake, where 11 people died during immersing of Idol of Lord Ganesh in Bhopal on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Search operations under way at the site Khatlapura ghat, in the Upper Lake, where 11 people died during immersing of Idol of Lord Ganesh in Bhopal on Friday, September 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Six others have been rescued and are stable, says Collector

Eleven people drowned and six were rescued early on Friday after two boats carrying them and Ganesh idols capsized at the Lower Lake of Bhopal, said Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode.

“First, one of the boats capsized near the Khatlapura Ghat, from where idols are immersed. Then, the other one capsized too, as those in it may have tried to rescue them,” he said.

While those rescued were in a stable condition, the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Hamidia Hospital in the city for post-mortem, said Mr. Pithode.

Meanwhile, State Law and Legal Affairs Minister P.C. Sharma said, “The incident is unfortunate. An investigation will be done into it.”

Mr. Pithode announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for families of the deceased and ₹50,000 would be given as immediate relief.

Watch: Boats capsize during Ganesh idol immersion in Bhopal
 

maritime accident
Madhya Pradesh
