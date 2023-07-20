15 feared dead after landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, emergency control room set up

July 20, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Mumbai

At least 15 persons were killed after a landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

According to officials, the landslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil.

“About 15-20 were feared dead in Raigad landslide. The rescue operations are going on a war footing, inclement weather creating problems for air rescue operations,” Mr. Shinde who rushed to the village.

NDRF teams have rushed to the site amid reports of at least 100 persons feared to be trapped, the official said.

Over 20 persons injured in the landslide have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

Fire officer dies on way to landslide spot in Raigad

A fire officer from the Navi Mumbai civic body died due to a heart attack while he was on way to join the rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said.

Assistant station officer Shivram Dhumne (52), from Belapur fire station in Navi Mumbai, was on way to the site on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

While climbing the steep path, he collapsed after suffering a heart attack and died, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) chief fire officer Shirish Aradwad said.

The NMMC’s fire services team expressed grief over the incident.

The official said a probe was being conducted into the fire officer’s death.

Meanwhile, an emergency control room has been set up at Chowk village near the landslide location with the contact number - 8108195554 - for people to reach out for any assistance, an official release by the district administration said.

(With inputs from PTI)

