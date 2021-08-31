40 die of suspected dengue in U.P.’s Firozabad

Firozabad

31 August 2021 21:57 IST

Classes 1 to 8 suspended till September 6 following death of childen.

Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has ordered closure of all schools for classes 1 to 8 till September 6 following the death of around 40 people, mostly children, due to suspected dengue in the past few days.

The District Magistrate, in his order issued on Monday night, said it will be applicable to all government and non-government schools as well as coaching institutions.

He warned of strict action against anyone disobeying the order.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited some dengue patients in the district on Monday, said 32 children and seven adults have died till now.

He had said that teams would be formed to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

However, Firozabad MLA Manish Asija had told PTI on Sunday that more than 40 children have died due to dengue in the district since August 22.

The Chief Minister had told reporters on Monday that the first case was detected on August 18 and family members of patients started their treatment in private hospitals and clinics.

He had also said that samples from some patients should be sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow and National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The Chief Minister had directed officials concerned to ensure proper sanitation in the district.

He had also visited the 100-bed ward of the government hospital to meet the children affected by dengue and check the arrangements for their treatment.