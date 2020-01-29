Death toll in Nashik bus accident climbs to 26: Police

The death toll in Tuesday’s bus-auto rickshaw collision in Maharashtra’s Nashik district mounted to 26 on Wednesday with recovery of more bodies from the well in which both the vehicles had fallen, a police official said.

He said 32 people remained admitted in hospitals.

The speeding ST bus (MH06 S 8429), packed with passengers, crashed into the auto-rickshaw (MH15 DY 4233). The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus dragged the autorickshaw along with it and both vehicles fell into a roadside well, the official said.

“At least 21 bodies have been pulled out of the well. The injured are being treated at State-run hospitals,” said Arti Singh, Superintendent of Police, Nashik Rural on Tuesday. “We are pumping out water from the well to check if any more passengers are still stuck in the mud,” she said.

The bus was on its way to Kalwan town in Nashik from the adjoining Dhule district, while the auto-rickshaw was coming from opposite direction, another official said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), in a release late in the evening, said the bus driver was prima facie responsible for the devastating crash. It was not yet known if the bus driver was among the deceased. “It seems the bus driver, P.S. Bachhav, from Kalwan depot, was prima facie responsible for the accident,” said the release.

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab termed the accident as unfortunate and announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased. He said the MSRTC will bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured people.