Nine dead, many injured as bus falls into gorge in H.P.'s Chamba, CM Jai Ram Thakur orders probe

Nine people were killed and as many injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on March 10, Deputy Commissioner D.C. Rana said.
The DC said the accident occurred at Colony Morh in Bhanjraru of Churrah tehsil in the morning when the private bus bearing registration number HP73A 1316 and operated by Happy Bus Service fell into the gorge while going from Bondedi to Chamba.
During the ongoing budget session of the State Assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the House in the afternoon that he has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
Expressing grief over the deaths in the accident, the Chief Minister informed the House that the bus fell into about a 200-metre-deep gorge near Colony Morh at 10.15 a.m.
The injured have been rushed to Chamba Medical College, Mr. Thakur said.
Mr. Rana said an inquiry into the causes of the accident would be carried out by the SDM Tissa.
The accident occurred at Colony Morh in Bhanjraru of Churrah tehsil in the morning when the private bus fell into the gorge while going from Bondedi to Chamba.
| Photo Credit: ANI
A total of 18 people were on the ill-fated bus. Of them, nine died while as many were injured, he said adding three of them are critical.
Revenue, Police, Health and Fire Department teams carried out the rescue operation.
Immediate relief of ₹20,000 and ₹5,000 has been given to family members of the deceased and injured persons respectively, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath