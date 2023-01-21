ADVERTISEMENT

Seven civilians injured in twin Jammu blasts; L-G for urgent steps to identify, action against attackers

January 21, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Jammu

Twins blasts occurred amid tight security arrangements made by security forces across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Security personnel stand guard after two blasts occurred at Narwal area in Jammu on January 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Seven civilians were injured in coordinated twin blasts, which went off within a short interval of 20 minutes, in Jammu’s Narwal on January 21. The incident has posed a security challenge ahead of the Republic Day and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ rally in Jammu next week.

The first explosion took place inside a parked vehicle in Narwal’s Transport Yard area around 11 a.m. followed by the second blast metres away in another vehicle. The condition of the seven injured in these blasts was stated to be stable, officials said.

“The first explosion took place inside a parked Bolero vehicle around 11 a.m. The area was vacated immediately. As the process of evacuation was completed, another explosion took place just 50 metres away. All the injured are stable. The incident is being investigated,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

The police could not immediately divulge the details about the nature of blasts. A forensic team lifted traces of explosives from the spot to determine if it was an improvised explosive device (IED) with a timer or a sticky bomb, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We will share the facts with you. The blasts took place within 20 minutes,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shakti Pathak said.

Preliminary reports suggest that blasts took place near parked vehicles in Yard No. 7 in Narwal. Photo: Special Arrangement (quality as received)

These blasts took place amid the tight security arrangements made in the wake of upcoming Republic Day functions in the Union Territory (UT) and Mr. Gandhi’s upcoming visit to Jammu on January 23 as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ campaign.

Earlier this month, militants killed seven civilians in the Jammu Province’s Rajouri.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was briefed by top police officials about the incident. He called for “urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible”.

“Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice,” L-G Sinha said.

Meanwhile, L-G Sinha announced a relief amount of ₹50,000 for those injured in the incident. “The administration would ensure best possible treatment and extend every help required by the families,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US