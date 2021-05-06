4 Al-Badr militants trapped in Shopian, operation on: Police

An official said an exchange of fire is going on in the area.

Four militants were trapped in a pre-dawn operation of the security forces on Thursday, resulting in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

“Exercising maximum restraint, the police and security forces tried to persuade trapped terrorists to surrender. However, turning down the surrender offer, they opened fire and lobbed a grenade on joint search party,” a police spokesman said.

The police said all the four were fresh recruits of the Al-Badr outfit. “All of them are locals,” the police said.

At the time of filing the report, there were no reports of any casualties.