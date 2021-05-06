Other States

4 Al-Badr militants trapped in Shopian, operation on: Police

This image made out of Google Maps locates Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.  

Four militants were trapped in a pre-dawn operation of the security forces on Thursday, resulting in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

“Exercising maximum restraint, the police and security forces tried to persuade trapped terrorists to surrender. However, turning down the surrender offer, they opened fire and lobbed a grenade on joint search party,” a police spokesman said.

The police said all the four were fresh recruits of the Al-Badr outfit. “All of them are locals,” the police said.

An official said an exchange of fire is going on in the area.

At the time of filing the report, there were no reports of any casualties.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 6:42:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/many-al-badr-militants-trapped-in-shopian-operation-on-police/article34495328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY