Manvendra Singh’s wife killed in road mishap

January 30, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - JAIPUR

The family was travelling from New Delhi to Jaipur.

The Hindu Bureau

Damaged car of former Congress MP Manvendra Singh after an accident, in Rajasthan’s Alwar, on Jan. 30, 2024. Manvendra Singh’s wife Chitra Singh was killed in the accident. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader and former MP Manvendra Singh’s wife was killed on Tuesday in an accident in which he was injured. His son Hamir and driver also sustained injuries. Their car collided with the sidewall of a flyover on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The accident occurred near Khushpuri village in Alwar district on a stretch of newly constructed expressway.

The cause of the accident is unclear, but police said the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle at high speed and hit the sidewall. The family was travelling from New Delhi to Jaipur. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Alwar. Mr. Singh’s wife Chitra Singh, 55, was declared dead at the hospital.

Mr. Singh, who suffered injuries to his ribs, was stable and conscious. He is the son of the late BJP stalwart and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. He was a BJP member of the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, representing the Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency of Rajasthan. He quit the BJP and joined Congress in October 2018, just before the State Assembly election.

Mr. Singh fought the 2018 Assembly polls against the then Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan and lost to her. In the 2023 election, he contested as a Congress candidate from Barmer district’s Siwana and placed third, trailing the BJP’s Hameer Singh Bhayal and Independent Sunil Parihar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the death of Ms. Chitra Singh and wished Mr. Singh and his son a speedy recovery. Former Chief Ministers Ms. Raje and Ashok Gehlot have also expressed sorrow.

