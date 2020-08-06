Manoj Sinha appointed L-G of Jammu and Kashmir after Murmu resigns

New Delhi

06 August 2020 10:41 IST

Manoj Sinha was the Communication Minister and Minister of State for Railways in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first government but lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Manoj Sinha as the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir after accepting the resignation of incumbent G. C. Murmu, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

“The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Shri Girish Chandra Murmu,” the statement said.

He will replace Mr. Murmu, a 1985 Gujarat cadre bureaucrat, who resigned on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the government could be considering him as a possible candidate for the post of Comptroller and Auditor General. However, there has been no formal communication in this regard.