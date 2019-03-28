Manohar Ajgaonkar, Vijai Sardesai designated as Goa’s Deputy Chief Ministers

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, on the recommendation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday, issued an order designating Ministers Vijai Sardesai and Manohar Ajgaonkar as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The order comes in the wake of Wednesday’s developments in which two MGP MLAs, namely, Mr. Ajgaonkar and Mr. Deepak Pauskar split from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an alliance partner of BJP-led coalition, and merged their group into BJP.

Following this development, Chief Minister had sacked Mr. Sudin Dhavlikar of MGP as Deputy Chief Minister from his Cabinet and replaced him with Mr. Ajgaonkar, who was earlier Minister of Tourism.

The other Dy. Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai belongs to Goa Forward Party, another ally of the BJP.