Mann ki Baat hiccup for Assam archaeological site

April 29, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has agreed to withdraw the use of religious symbols from a laser show to be projected on Assam’s iconic Rangghar during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100 th Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday.

The ASI-protected Rangghar, one of the oldest surviving amphitheatres in Asia and a structure of Ahom pride built in the 18 th century, is in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar.

“The Guwahati-based superintending archaeologist, N.K. Swain has assured that the ASI would withdraw the religious symbols from the laser show linked to the Mann ki Baat programme,” Akhil Gogoi, the local MLA and chief of Raijor Dal posted on social media.

He said he had taken up the issue with the ASI director-general and the Sivasagar district magistrate for not letting an archaeological site become a victim of religious politics.

Several local organisations such as the Tai Ahom Students’ Union and the Sangrami Sena in Sivasagar have condemned the BJP-led Assam government for trying to politicise the historic structure.

The doors and windows of Rangghar was closed in the name of the Mann ki Baat programme, which they said hurt the sentiments of the local people.

“The pride of every Assamese, the Rangghar is a symbol of peace. We cannot accept the attempt to give a religious and political touch to the Ranghhar in the name of organising programmes,” the organisations said in a statement.