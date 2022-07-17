Other States

Mann allots districts to cabinet ministers to ensure implementation of welfare schemes

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Chandigarh July 17, 2022 16:52 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 16:52 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted the districts to cabinet ministers in order to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of the welfare schemes and ongoing development works.

The chief minister said here on Sunday the ministers will oversee development of these districts besides ensuring that benefits of various government schemes reach the people.

He assured that the ministers in charge will ensure prompt redressal of people's grievances along with giving impetus to development in their designated districts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has been made in-charge of Patiala, Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been allotted Amritsar and Tarn Taran, Social Security Minister Baljeet Kaur will oversee Bathinda and Mansa districts, while Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh will be in-charge of Ferozepur and Moga.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Also Read
After reviewing his govts working, Punjab CM wants ‘committee’ to advice his government; Congress says move to outsource Punjab’s governance

Likewise, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand will monitor Ludhiana, Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will oversee Gurdaspur and Pathankot, and Transport Minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar will be in-charge of Sangrur.

Further, Revenue Minister Bram Shankar will oversee Rupnagar and SAS Nagar, Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains will be in-charge of Hoshiarpur, and Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora will be in-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar.

Similarly, Local Government Minister Inderbeer Singh Nijjar will be in-charge of Jalandhar and Defence Services Welfare Minister Fauja Singh will be in-charge of Faridkot and Fazilka.

Mr. Mann said Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra will be in-charge of Malerkotla and Barnala while Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann will be in-charge of SBS Nagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Punjab
Read more...