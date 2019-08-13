Manmohan Singh files Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended in June, on Tuesday filed his nomination in Jaipur as the Congress candidate for the by-election to the House from Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande accompanied Dr. Singh when he submitted his papers in the chamber of Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur.

In the morning, Mr. Gehlot and senior Congress leaders received Dr. Singh at the Sanganer airport.

The by-election follows the death of State BJP president Madan Lal Saini on June 24 last. He was elected last year.

Dr. Singh is all set to win the bypoll as the Congress enjoys majority in the 200-member Assembly and has the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party and a few Independent MLAs.

The former Prime Minister was a Rajya Sabha member from Assam for five consecutive terms between 1991 and 2019.