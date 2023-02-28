Manish Sisodia's arrest assault on democracy: CPIML(L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya

February 28, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Patna

Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government, the CPIML(L) said the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI was an assault on democracy.

In a statement, CPIML(L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said Mr. Sisodia was arrested on the "flimsy pretext" of non-cooperation.

Mr. Sisodia was held on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

A special court in Delhi sent him to five-day CBI custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam.

"In yet another arrogant assault on democracy, the Modi government has once again used the institutions of CBI and ED to pursue its politics of vendetta," Mr. Bhattacharya said.

“Having lost the MCD elections and the bid to capture the mayoral posts by “hook or crook”, the Modi-Shah regime has now resorted to this “unscrupulous misuse” of the Central agencies,” he said.

“At a time when the whole world is questioning the Modi government's conspicuous silence about the Adani scam… the government is desperately trying to terrorise the Opposition," Mr. Bhattacharya alleged.

He said the CPIML(L) strongly condemns the arrest of Mr. Sisodia, appealing to the people to rise in protest. Meanwhile, the party also said it has decided to raise the Adani issue in the Bihar Assembly.

"BJP's silence amid the allegations against the Adani Group smacks of collusion. What action has been taken to investigate the serious allegations made over the years against the Adani Group? We will expose BJP leaders inside and outside the Assembly," said Mehboob Alam, the CPIML(L) legislative party leader. The CPIML(L), with its 12 MLAs, is a part of the seven-party ruling coalition in Bihar.