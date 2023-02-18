ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case

February 18, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 12:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been called for questioning on February 19 nearly three months after the charge sheet was filed in the Delhi excise policy case

Devesh K. Pandey

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on February 19 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, said an agency source.

ED arrests another person in Delhi excise policy case

In August 2022, the Agency had registered a case against Mr. Sisodia and 14 others, to probe the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. It later arrested some key accused and filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including two excise department officials, in November last year.

Mr. Sisodia and his senior party colleagues have denied the charges in the past.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting a money laundering probe and has so far arrested nine accused persons. It recently filed a second chargesheet against 17 accused.

The agencies have alleged that the then Aam Aadmi Party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair — on behalf of the party leaders — received ₹100 crore as kickback in advance from a group whose prominent persons were YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, P. Sarath Chandra Reddy and TRS MLC K. Kavitha.

For recovery of alleged payments, the group partners were given 65% stakes in businessman Sameer Mahandru’s Indo Spirits. The group controlled the stakes through “false representation, concealment of true ownership and proxies”.

It has been alleged that the excise policy was created by the top leaders of the AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves. The policy allegedly promoted cartel formations, and awarded exorbitant wholesale profit margin of 12% and retail profit margin of 185%.

The “kickback” money was to be returned in the form of stakes in Indo Spirit and extra “credit notes” to the retail zones managed by Hyderabad-based businessmanAbhishek Boinpally from Brindco. As alleged, the wholesale distribution of Pernod Ricard and Diageo was to go to Indo Spirits and Brindco, respectively. Following recovery of the advance payment, the 6% “kickbacks” received from wholesalers was to be shared in half between Mr. Nair and Mr. Boinpally.

The ED has also alleged that a part of the “kickback” was used for the AAP poll campaign ahead of the Goa Assembly election in 2022. Cash payments amounting to ₹70 lakh were made to the volunteers who were part of survey teams. The fund transfers were managed through “hawala” channels, according to the chargesheet.

