Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been called for questioning on February 19 nearly three months after the charge sheet was filed in the Delhi excise policy case

February 18, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on February 19 in the Delhi excise policy case, according to agency sources.

The charge sheet does not name Mr. Sisodia, who has been called in for questioning on Sunday.

Earlier, the CBI had chargesheeted seven persons, including Mr. Nair, liquor manufacturer Indo Spirits’ Sameer Mahandru, India Ahead News’ Gautam Mootha, businessman Arun Pillai from Hyderabad and two Excise department officials, in November last year. Alleging a conspiracy between Mr. Nair, his “close associate” Arora, businessman Abhishek Boinpally and others, it submitted that ₹20 crore-30 crore was paid via “hawala” during July-September 2021.

The agencies have alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval,” a CBI spokesperson told PTI.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.

