Manipur's Soibam Bindeshori Chanu in India Book of Records

Manipur's Soibam Bindeshori Chanu, vice-chairman of the Women Sports Commission of Karate Organisation and technical secretary of International Shito-Ryu Karate Federation, entered the India Book of Records as the first certified woamn karate kumite and kata coach by World Karate Federation.

Soibam is the first female international karate judge from the northeast and first Indian woman to pass dual Kata and Kumite certified courses. She is also the sixth dan black-belt holder. Soibam is the referee commission member of Manipur Amature Karate Do Association and KIO North-East zone referee commission (women).