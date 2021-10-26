Manipur youth critically injured as party workers clash

A house and some other structures were torched during the continuing clashes among the workers of likely candidates of some major political parties.

One person in Heirok Assembly constituency in Manipur’s Thoubal district sustained life threatening injuries and a house and some other structures were torched on the night of October 25 during the continuing clashes among the workers of likely candidates of some major political parties.

The injured youth battling for his life has been identified as Abujam Ramananda (26) and his alleged attacker was said to be Thokchom Romeo (44). As the condition of Ramananda, who was hit in the head with a spade, became critical he was rushed to a private hospital in Imphal.

Meanwhile, Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) acting chairman Khaidem Mani has sought a report from Director General of Police L.M. Khoute on the assault of journalist Elangbam Rameswar. Khoirom Loyalakpa, Editor of Naharolgi Thoudang, lodged a complaint with the MHRC alleging that some persons had attacked his correspondent in Thoubal district and that nobody had been arrested so far.

Clashes and attacks have been reported in which guns and other lethal weapons were allegedly used. Nobody has been arrested in connection with these clashes, it is alleged. Former Minister and BJP MLA T. Radheshyam, who is likely to contest the election on BJP ticket, said, “It is unfortunate that some persons have unleashed pre-poll violence. Several persons with their heads hooded have been attacking passers-by. Guns are increasingly used. A day may come soon when the people can no longer be restrained”. Mr. Radheshyam was a police officer before he joined politics after resigning five years ago.

Former Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president and now Congress MLA Moirangthem Okendra said, “In view of the threat perceptions and violent attacks, we had lodged a complaint with the district police. However, we are pained to see that there was no security arrangement”.

Chief Minister N. Biren, who also hold the Home portfolio, has not so far issued an order despite his repeated assurance to collect the licensed guns. Mr. Radheshyam said, “AK-47 rifles were also used in terrifying the people. These guns are issued to the security guards of elected members”.