Manipur women panel summons Assam Rifles jawan on harassment complaint by IPS officer

The Manipur State Commission for Women has summoned an Assam Rifles jawan for allegedly “detaining and harassing” a woman police officer in the State’s Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

The commission also forwarded the IPS officer’s complaint to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The Assam Rifles did not react officially to the allegation, but a senior officer said the force would “follow the procedures”.

“I have sent summons to the jawan [P.K. Pandey] seeking his appearance before the commission on or before January 27. I have also sought suggestions from the NCW and the Chief Minister,” MSCW Chairperson Meinam Binota said, adding that Mr. Singh has instructed the police to arrest the jawan.

Tengnoupal’s Superintendent of Police Vikramjit Singh said his team was trying to take all possible legal steps necessary for the case.

The incident occurred on January 18 when the IPS officer was returning from Moreh town on the India-Myanmar border along with four policemen after performing official duties. Personnel of the 12 Assam Rifles D-Company stopped her vehicle at Khudengthabi check post following which she and a constable went to register the entry of the vehicle and show identification cards as is required. The accused rifleman allegedly detained them for unspecified reasons, leading to an altercation before a Major of the Assam Rifles unit brought the situation under control.

The officer lodged her complaint at the nearest police station. She accused the jawan of harassment, misbehaviour and physical assault. She also said the jawan tried to snatch her cell phone.