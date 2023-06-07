Manipur women hold torchlight marches across valley districts

June 07, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Amid the continuing bouts of violence in Manipur, thousands of women participated in torchlight marches across the valley districts on Tuesday night. Though prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force, no police action was taken given the peaceful nature of the processions.

The women called for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens and said the territorial integrity of the State should never be compromised. They also shouted slogans against “discrimination“ allegedly exhibited by Central Forces personnel.

Meanwhile, there are increasing reports of firing in villages along the foothills. While the women’s procession was in progress, several houses were burned.

P. Nando Luwang, president of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation says there must be some hidden agenda behind that meetings of the Naga and the Kuki leaders separately during the current crisis.

Calling for an urgent solution to the crisis, All Manipur Bar Association secretary P. Tomcha said a large number of Myanmar nationals had reportedly infiltrated Manipur.

A Kuki Students’ Organisation spokesperson has expressed objection to the suspension of the National Highway blockade, saying there had been no discussion with the stakeholders.

There are reports of sporadic exchanges of fire between the combined forces and the Kuki militants, who are reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons. Meanwhile, many have demanded the restoration of Internet services in the State even as the shutdown continues.

The indefinite curfew was relaxed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts on Wednesday. But curfew was not relaxed in three troubled townships, namely Sugnu, Serou and Wapopi in the Kakching district.