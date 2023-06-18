ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur women hit the streets for peace

June 18, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

Women form a human chain to protest against the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur, in Imphal, on June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hundreds of women in several districts of Manipur took to the streets on Saturday night to condemn the violence in the state.

Meitei women holding fire torches formed human chains on the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At Kongba, a Meira Paibi leader Thounaojam Kiran Devi told reporters, "We are very much disappointed with the Centre and the state government for failing to contain the violence and provide security." They also protested against what they termed as “infiltration of illegal immigrants from Myanmar”.

Women raised slogans demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Women stand in a line take part in a torchlight vigil against the violence in Manipur, in Bishnupur, Manipur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

The state government had imposed a curfew in 11 districts and banned internet services in a bid to stop the spread of rumours.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

