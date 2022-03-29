Manipur woman’s body donated to medical college

Iboyaima Laithangbam March 29, 2022 10:06 IST

The 75-year-old Tamolini Nongthombam is said to be the first woman in Manipur to have donated her body for medical studies.

Tamolini Nongthombam, 75, became the first woman in Manipur to have donated her body for the purpose of medical studies by the students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, the only medical college run by the State government. The JNIMS authority received the body formally on Monday. She hails from Oinam Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district. Her son Surchand Nongthombam handed over the body to G. Tarunkumar of the JNMIS Anatomy Department on Monday. L. Deben, JNIMS Director, said, “So far 26 persons have submitted their will saying that they would donate their bodies to the medical college for the medical studies of the MBBS students. Mrs. Tamolini Nongthombam happens to the first woman in the State to have thus donated her body. The Anatomy Department of JNIMS is in receipt of the will of the 26 donors. We are grateful to the donors”.



