Manipur violence | SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking Army protection for Kuki tribals

June 20, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on June 20 refused to hear within 24 to 48 hours a plea by the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi seeking a judicial order to protect Kuki tribals amid ethnic violence in Manipur.

The top court posted the matter for hearing on July 3.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before the Vacation Bench that clashes and “killings” continue despite assurance made by the Manipur Government in the top court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Manipur and the Union, responded that security agencies are on the ground and doing their best.

The top court observed orally that it is a law and order problem and indicated that courts should not be told to direct deployment of the Army, etc.

The NGO urged the apex court not to rely on “empty assurances” given by the Centre and sought Army protection for Kuki tribals.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

