Manipur violence | Kapil Sibal says only way forward is to sack CM Biren Singh, impose President's rule

July 22, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on July 22 said the only way forward in Manipur is to sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh and impose President's rule in the State.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the State on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In a tweet, Mr. Sibal said, "The only way forward: Sack Biren Singh; Impose Art. 356; Apologise to the women of our country." "Nothing has changed since Nirbhaya: Unnao, Hatharas, Kathua, Bilkis (convicts release). Beti bachao PM ji!" Mr. Sibal said.

According to Article 356, President's rule can be imposed in a State if a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Tension further mounted in Manipur on Wednesday after a May 4 video surfaced online showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.