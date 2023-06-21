ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur violence | Firing reported on Tuesday night

June 21, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - Imphal

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties

PTI

Indian Army and police personnel patrol during a combing operation at Kanto Sabal village near Imphal on June 20, 2023, during ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. | Photo Credit: AFP

Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45 p.m. on June 20.

According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard before it fell silent.

"The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu," an official said.

Also Read | Manipur mayhem, a manufactured schism 

Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km," an official added.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US