Manipur violence | Firing reported on Tuesday night

June 21, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - Imphal

Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45 p.m. on June 20.

According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard before it fell silent.

"The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu," an official said.

Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

"Between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km," an official added.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

