Manipur violence: CBI files charge sheet against seven in Bishnupur armoury loot case

A mob looted more than 300 weapons, 19,800 rounds of ammunition and other accessories last year

March 03, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Security forces personnel stand guard after local women tried to march towards Tuibuong, the mass burial site of the Kuki-Zomi people, in Bishnupur district on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. 17 people were injured in the clashes as security forces personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Security forces personnel stand guard after local women tried to march towards Tuibuong, the mass burial site of the Kuki-Zomi people, in Bishnupur district on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. 17 people were injured in the clashes as security forces personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse them. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against seven accused in connection with the looting of arms and ammunition from the Bishnupur police armoury during the Manipur ethnic violence last year, officials said on Sunday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed its charge sheet before the court of chief judicial magistrate in Kamrup (Metro) in Assam's Guwahati.

The accused named in the charge sheet are Laishram Prem Singh, Khumukcham Dhiren alias Thapkpa, Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Johnson.

On August 3 last year, a mob looted more than 300 weapons, 19,800 rounds of ammunition and other accessories from two rooms of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion headquarters at Naranseina in Bishnupur.

A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in the ethnic clashes that broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year.

