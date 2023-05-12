ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur violence | 142 students return to Uttar Pradesh from Manipur

May 12, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Lucknow

A total of 158 students from 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh were stranded.

The Hindu Bureau

Charred remains of a house, days after violent clashes in Manipur, on May 10. | Photo Credit: ANI

Twelve more students from Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in the violence-hit northeastern State of Manipur reached Lucknow on Friday.

So far, 142 students have reached home with the help of the Uttar Pradesh government. A total of 158 students from 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh were stranded in various institutions in Manipur after violence gripped the State. Eleven students returned to Uttar Pradesh using their own resources, while five other students refused to return from Manipur.

“The process of evacuating the students started from May 9. Sixty-two students returned on Tuesday, 36 on May 10, and 32 on May 11. Twelve students returned safely from Manipur on May 12,” said Prabhu Narayan Singh, who is coordinating the evacuating efforts on behalf of the State government.

The State government arranged buses and cars to transport students to their respective districts. “Our priority is to safely bring back the students of Uttar Pradesh at the earliest. Earlier, we got information about 136 students being in Manipur, on which a campaign was launched to bring them back. After this, 22 more students were found,” Mr. Singh added.

