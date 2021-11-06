Manipur villagers seek ‘fair compensation’ for land acquired along 2 highways

Stir cripples life and strands passenger and other vehicles along 222 km-long NH 2

An agitation demanding ‘fair compensation’ for the land acquired along the NH 2 and NH 37 — the lifelines of landlocked Manipur that has no rail line has begun. A 24-hour general strike was imposed late on Thursday in Noney district, crippling life and stranding passenger and other vehicles along the 222 km-long NH 2. Essential and emergency services were not covered. Tyres and logs were burnt on the highway and policemen were seen patrolling it. There was no arrest and police said there was no untoward incident.

There is a plan to make the two highways double lane as part of the ‘Act East’ policy. The Trans Asian highway will reach the big cities of Myanmar.

Officials say the NH 2 is being renovated to world class standards from Moreh, the border town towards Imphal. However, there are objections from villagers along the two national highways. They are demanding revocation of the government orders issued in connection with land acquisition and compensation.

Meeting with CM

M. Ibomcha, president of the Joint Action Committee of the NH 2 Expansion Affected Land Owners, said they had a meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren on October 17 over the issue. During the meeting, the Deputy Collector was instructed to submit a report for discussion in the Cabinet meeting. The official allegedly failed to furnish the report.

The affected land owners’ committee held a rally on October 3 protesting against the NH 37 double-lane plan. Officials said the land acquisition proposal was finalised by the government based on a report submitted by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation of the Central Government.

L. Kamei, spokesperson for the affected villagers, said, “The Government should reassess and re-estimate the land and buildings in the affected areas. Payment of compensation should be done only with the consent of the committee”.

Milan Pradhan, an activist of Kalapahar in Kangpokpi district, said, “The people are not against the development programmes of the Union Government. But it should not be at our cost”.

Dehlan Lhouvum, an activist of Keithelmanbi along the NH 2, said, “The government should first revoke and rectify the land acquisition orders and then honour the survey reports of the District Collector of Kangpokpi. Village leaders along the 110 km-long NH 2 have made similar demands.”

Officials stated that the agitation by villagers was causing an inordinate delay in improvement works on the national highways.