Manipur village on alert as attacks on cattle investigated

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on July 9 that the presence of a Royal Bengal tiger in the mountainous forests of the State was a possibility, based on initial investigation into cattle attacks by officials.

He said, “On Tuesday evening three cows belonging to three tribal villagers of Kuilong village in Tamenglong district bordering Nagaland were attacked and killed. The small tribal village in Tamei sub-division of the district has just 37 houses and a small population. From the pugmarks which measured seven inches, it is deduced that the big cat could be a Royal Bengal tiger. The owners, Namsihou Panmei, Suipingbou Abonmai and Jailakiu will be compensated. The government will extend all possible help to the district administration in tracking down the tiger.”

There is growing fear among villagers that the tiger could be a man eater. No villager is venturing outdoors after dark.

District officials said, last year four cows were killed and partially devoured in a forest near the village. This could be the same tiger, the villagers said.