Manipur VDF strike spreads

IMPHAL

25 July 2020 18:22 IST

Village Defence Force personnel demand regularisation of employment, better wages

The cease work strike launched by the All Manipur VDF Welfare Association from July 16 has spread to other parts of Manipur. There was a sit-in protest by the Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel in Bishnupur district.

Later, talking to reporters, Moirangthem Wangthoi, president of the Association said, “We launched the arms down protest demanding regularisation of the services of the VDF and demanding honorarium, which should be 75% of the pay scale of a police constable. If our demands are ignored, the VDF personnel shall intensify the agitation.”

The VDF was originally raised by the State government in 2009 for containing insurgency but later began assisting the Manipur Police.

Ms. M. Priyosakhi, secretary of the Association, said, “VDF personnel have been rendering service in maintaining law and order. Though they are on duty round-the-clock, each member gets just ₹7,500 per month as honorarium, which is too small an amount to run families. Their demand is reasonable. If their demands are not addressed by July 30, parents and guardians shall also join the strike.”

Some district Superintendents of Police have reportedly asked the striking VDF personnel to join duty, failing which they are to be recorded as absent. Reacting to this, Mr. Wangthoi said that the arm-twisting threats should be stopped since the demand is not against the police.

He further said that the 2,050 VDF personnel have been on active duty since 2009. They have been assisting the police in maintaining law and order. In these days of extra work to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the State government faces shortage of manpower.

Meanwhile, the State government has indefinitely closed down the district hospital in Senapati district from Saturday, as a follow-up step after one of its doctors tested positive for COVID-19.