Manipur unit of BJP gets first woman president

IMPHAL

27 June 2021 05:09 IST

The BJP on Saturday formally announced Adhikarimayum Sharda will be the new president of the Manipur unit of the party. She is the first woman president of the party in Manipur.

The incumbent State party president, S. Tiken, died of COVID-19 some weeks back. Senior party members and other elected BJP members felicitated Ms. Sharda at a simple function in the BJP office at Nityaipat Chuthek in Imphal.

After the felicitation function, Ms. Sharda said that her immediate task is to fulfil the late Tiken’s dream of the party winning at least 40 seats in the 60-member Assembly. Efforts will be made to win more than 40 seats, she added.

The next Assembly elections in Manipur will be held sometime in March 2022. BJP is the leading party in the coalition government in Manipur.