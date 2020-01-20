Manipur tribes call truce after decades of conflict

Umbrella organisations of two tribes have called a truce in Manipur after almost four decades of violence and uneasy existence.

The conflict between the Nagas and the Kukis in 1993 had claimed more than 230 lives and displaced 1,00,000, mostly Kukis.

The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) have signed a declaration to settle contentious issues and inter-community differences peacefully.

The NNPGs, which has been in talks with New Delhi since 2017, comprises the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Unification), the NSCN (Reformation), the NSCN (Khango), the Naga National Council and two of its factions, and the Federal Government of Nagaland.

The KNO, which is seeking a territorial council in Manipur, is the umbrella body of 17 militant outfits now engaged in peace talks with the Centre.

A joint statement issued by NNPGs convener N. Kitovi Zhimomi and KNO president P.S. Haokip said the two sides signed the declaration after a meeting in Imphal, Manipur’s capital, on January 10.

According to the declaration, the two sides will “work together closely to resolve differences through a democratic political process, and by respecting each other’s history and identity”.

Mr. Haokip said, “When two different political groups are keen on co-existence, they converge towards building peace. We don’t want to be the enemy of anyone. I hope the others will follow suit.”