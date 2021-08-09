Manipur to create 18 posts in govt. to accommodate Olympians

We have approved the proposal for the creation of new posts, says Manipur CM

The Manipur Cabinet has decided to create 18 new posts in the Sports Department to accommodate Manipuri Olympians. The meeting also approved the direct recruitment of Sushila Pukhrambam, a member of the Indian women’s hockey team, as a Sub-Inspector of Police.

The meeting held on Saturday evening decided to take these steps to encourage sportspersons from the State who had brought laurels from home and abroad, including from the Olympic games.

“We have approved the proposal for the creation of new posts. They are three Joint Directors, five Deputy Directors and 10 Assistant Directors in the Sports Department. Besides, we approved the direct recruitment of Sushila Pukhrambam, a hockey player in the Indian team,” Chief Minister N. Biren said.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister.

“The government is of the view that all future sportspersons should be accommodated in other departments also,” Mr. Biren said.

In the past, most players from Manipur had gone to Nagaland to join the Police Department. They said the Nagaland government had offered them higher posts in the Police Department. Most of the Manipuri players in Nagaland had retired as Superintendents of Police (SP).

It was learnt that most of the national and international players from Manipur had joined the Indian Railways as Ticket Collectors (TCs). Mr. Biren said, “Our players have no longer to work as Ticket Collectors as there will be jobs suitable to their status.”

After winning the silver medal in Tokyo, the Railway Minister gave ₹2 crore to Mirabai Chanu, who had been working as a TC, and promised to promote her. However, she declined and accepted the offer from the Manipur government.