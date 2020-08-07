Manipur taekwondo player succumbs to COVID-19

Fifteen-year-old national taekwondo player Sanatomba Khoirakpam succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday morning at the isolation ward at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. He is the eighth victim of the infection in Manipur.

Hailing from Phubala in Bishnupur district, Sanatomba was admitted to the Nephrology department two months ago as he was ailing from kidney disorders. He recently tested positive for COVID-19.

His mother, Ibemcha Khoirakpam, tested negative.

Rising cases

Dr. Khoirom Sashikumar, Additional Health Director and spokesperson of the Health Department said, “There were 75 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in Manipur. The total number if infected persons in the State is 3,093. Out of them, 1,224 are active cases. On the other hand, 1,852 persons have recovered.”

Appealing to people to not panic Chief Minister N. Biren said that everything possible was being done to bring the pandemic under control. The disease could be controlled only when all sections of people follow the World Health Organization guidelines strictly, he added.

Sale of vegetables

The Manipur government also announced that it would buy vegetables and other perishable items from the farmers for selling to people at an official outlet in Imphal. Reacting to this, an Opposition Congress leader told The Hindu that in practical terms, it would not benefit the people. He pointed out that the government had announced a plan for the purchase of organic vegetables by the Agriculture Department for sale in an outlet at the agriculture office complex in Imphal but nothing had come of it. He added that while the government may try to sell the vegetables but customers would be restricted in purchasing them in view of curfew and lockdown.