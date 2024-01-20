ADVERTISEMENT

Strike disrupts normal life across Manipur’s Imphal valley

January 20, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Imphal

Markets were closed and and public transport services did not operate in Imphal valley; the hill districts were not affected by the strike

PTI

An aerial view of Imphal valley in Manipur | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur’s Imphal valley on January 20 due to a 48-hour strike called by a committee formed in connection with the recent killing of a 23-year old village volunteer.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising leaders of civil society organisations, has called the strike that began at 5 am. The village volunteer was killed in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on January 17, officials had said.

Markets and other business establishments remained closed in Imphal valley, and public transport services did not operate. Attendance in offices was also reportedly thin. No untoward incident has been reported so far, a police officer said. The hill districts, however, were not affected by the strike.

"We had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in connection with the killing. However, there has been no response from the government...” the JAC claimed in a statement. The committee has demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the killing.

