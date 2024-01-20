GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Strike disrupts normal life across Manipur’s Imphal valley

Markets were closed and and public transport services did not operate in Imphal valley; the hill districts were not affected by the strike

January 20, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

Normal life was disrupted across Manipur’s Imphal valley on January 20 due to a 48-hour strike called by a committee formed in connection with the recent killing of a 23-year old village volunteer.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising leaders of civil society organisations, has called the strike that began at 5 am. The village volunteer was killed in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on January 17, officials had said.

Markets and other business establishments remained closed in Imphal valley, and public transport services did not operate. Attendance in offices was also reportedly thin. No untoward incident has been reported so far, a police officer said. The hill districts, however, were not affected by the strike.

"We had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in connection with the killing. However, there has been no response from the government...” the JAC claimed in a statement. The committee has demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the killing.

Related Topics

Manipur / strike

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.