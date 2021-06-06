Manipur shooting victim’s family to get ₹10 lakh

Tripartite agreement inked by civil society groups, Assam Rifles and State police

A tripartite agreement has been signed for providing ₹10 lakh as compensation to the family of a Manipur villager, who was allegedly shot by an officer of the paramilitary Assam Rifles on Friday night. The villager, a daily wager, succumbed to bullet injuries in the hospital.

The agreement was signed among three civil society groups, officials of the Assam Rifles and the State police after the Major, accused of killing 30-year-old Mangboilal Lhouvum, was taken into custody for a brief period.

A case was registered against the Major for the incident at Chalwa village in Kangpokpi district reportedly after an argument between the Assam Rifles personnel in plainclothes and members of the extremist Kuki Revolutionary Army.

Brigadier P.S. Arora, commander of the 22 Sector Assam Rifles, signed the agreement on behalf of the paramilitary force.

“A four-point agreement was signed to assuage the agitated people of the village. Accordingly, the Assam Rifles will compensate ₹10 lakh for the loss of life to the family of the deceased on humanitarian ground, of which ₹1 lakh has been given,” a police official said on Sunday.

The agreement also said the Assam Rifles company at the Banglabung outpost near the village would be removed or replaced at the earliest after approval from the Army headquarters in New Delhi and a fully functional armed police station would be set up in the area soon.

“An investigation into the June 4 incident has been initiated according to the agreement,” the police officer said.