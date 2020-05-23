Manipur seeks ₹100 cr. to fight COVID-19

IMPHAL

23 May 2020 01:30 IST

Manipur Health Minister L. Jayentakumar has demanded ₹100 crore in assistance from the Union government to fight COVID-19. He has made the request in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

A youth tested positive on Thursday night. He had been quarantined after he returned from New Delhi on May 18. Then he was shifted to the isolation ward at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences where his samples were tested. Now, the State has 24 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising