Other States

Manipur seeks ₹100 cr. to fight COVID-19

Manipur Health Minister L. Jayentakumar has demanded ₹100 crore in assistance from the Union government to fight COVID-19. He has made the request in a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

A youth tested positive on Thursday night. He had been quarantined after he returned from New Delhi on May 18. Then he was shifted to the isolation ward at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences where his samples were tested. Now, the State has 24 active cases.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 1:42:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/manipur-seeks-100-cr-to-fight-covid-19/article31654664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY