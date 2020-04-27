Manipur seals border at Behang

The Manipur government has sealed the international border at Behang in Churachandpur district, according to an official report. Earlier, the border was sealed near Moreh, the centre for the legalised trade with Myanmar.

The underworld trade at Behang and other tribal villages was an open secret for ages. But increasing reports of smuggling of foreign goods despite more vigil galvanised the border districts into a flurry of activity. For the second time, the border has been sealed at Behang.

Manipur villagers and district officials received information that the number of COVID-19 cases at Tiddim in Myanmar had increased. Besides, the number of deaths is increasing. District officials have taken steps to prevent the entry of ailing persons from Myanmar into Behang and other villages in Manipur. A barbed wire fence was erected near Behang to prevent smugglers and others from entering Manipur. Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at Behang and nearby villages.

Officials said armed police and paramilitary forces patrolled the border areas. However, it was not possible to curb the movement of various traders. Though the border near Moreh has been sealed, smugglers carried on their business. Police and Assam Rifles personnel were confiscating banned goods.

Police and paramilitary personnel have intensified patrolling near the international gates I and II near Moreh. The police are guarding all entry points to Manipur from Nagaland, Assam and Myanmar.

There is no fresh infection in Manipur.