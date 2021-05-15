Manipur scribe, activist arrested for Facebook post

GUWAHATI:

15 May 2021 18:23 IST

They have been arrested twice before for criticising the government

The Manipur Police have arrested Imphal-based journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and political activist Erendro Leichombam for their Facebook posts allegedly criticising the government.

They were arrested on Thursday evening from their homes on the basis of a complaint filed against them by State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary P. Premananda Meetei and BJP vice-president Usham Deban for allegedly offensive Facebook posts related to the death of State BJP president Saikhom Tikendra Singh.

Alluding to Mr. Singh’s death, the duo had posted similar comments saying cow dung and cow urine do not work.

Advertising

Advertising

An Imphal West police officer said the duo would remain in police custody till May 17.

Both Mr. Wangkhem and Mr. Leichombam have been arrested twice earlier on charges of sedition and for criticising the government. The latter is the founder of the People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance, a political party whose candidate in the 2017 Manipur elections included rights activist Irom Sharmila.

Rights activists and groups based in Manipur and elsewhere in the country have slammed the government for “overreacting” and have appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to intervene.