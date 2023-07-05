Manipur schools reopen after two months of violence

July 05, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Schools in Manipur reopened on July 5, more than two months after closure due to an ethnic violence that erupted on May 3.

Officials in the State said a total of 4,521 schools have resumed from Classes I to VIII but an average of about 20% of the students were in attendance.

“The low attendance can be attributed to the fear among the parents and students besides issues of transportation,” an official of the Education Department said.

According to a July 4 order issued by L. Nandakumar Singh, the Director of Education (Schools), Manipur has 4,617 schools but the notification for reopening would not apply to 96 institutions that have been turned into relief camps for the violence-displaced people.

Churachandpur district heads the list of the number of such schools at 41, followed by 17 in adjoining Bishnupur, 10 in Kakching, eight each in Imphal East and Kangpokpi, four each in Ukhrul and Tengnoupal, and two each in Imphal West and Thoubal.

“A separate order for opening these schools will be issued at a later date after alternative arrangements are made either by shifting the students or shifting the relief camps,” the order said.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said Classes IX to XII would resume once the construction of the pre-fabricated houses for the displaced people is completed. This was the Manipur government’s third attempt to reopen the schools after June 21 and July 1.

Officials said more than 50,000 people of various communities are taking shelter in more than 350 relief camps across the State after the ethnic violence broke out.

The conflict has so far killed more than 130 people while many houses, shops, business establishments and vehicles have been destroyed.

