Manipur sacks 82 officers

The Manipur government has terminated services of its 82 officers after a court order on pleas alleging irregularities in the State civil services examination conducted in 2016, according to an official order.

Their appointment letters issued on April 18, 2017, have been cancelled in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 22 verdict, said an order issued by the state Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Division). Pleas were filed in the Manipur HC by the unsuccessful candidates of the Main Examination conducted by the Manipur Civil Service Commission in 2016 alleging irregularities.